Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 97.01% to Rs 0.34 croreNet loss of Mena Mani Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 97.01% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.3411.38 -97 OPM %-11.761.76 -PBDT-0.030.20 PL PBT-0.040.19 PL NP-0.040.19 PL
