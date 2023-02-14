Mahasagar Travels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BPCL rolls out second phase of setting up EV Charging stations in Southern India
Marine Electricals arm inks pact to set up EV charging stations
Adani Total Gas gains on bagging LoA for eight EV charging stations
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter
HPCL Q3 PAT down 80% YoY; records crude thru-put of 4.83 MMT
-
Sales rise 6.30% to Rs 14.00 croreNet profit of Mahasagar Travels reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 14.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.0013.17 6 OPM %6.143.11 -PBDT0.830.52 60 PBT0.35-0.16 LP NP0.35-0.16 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU