JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Punjab & Sind Bank revises MCLR rates

Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 620.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

MEP Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 47.30% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 718.93 crore

Net profit of MEP Infrastructure Developers declined 47.30% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 718.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 756.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales718.93756.62 -5 OPM %33.4534.36 -PBDT140.81153.76 -8 PBT24.6326.72 -8 NP13.1024.86 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements