MEP Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 47.30% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 718.93 croreNet profit of MEP Infrastructure Developers declined 47.30% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 718.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 756.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales718.93756.62 -5 OPM %33.4534.36 -PBDT140.81153.76 -8 PBT24.6326.72 -8 NP13.1024.86 -47
