MEP Infrastructure Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MEP Infrastructure Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.72 crore in the June 2022 quarter
MEP Infrastructure Developers signs contract with NHAI for three projects
L&T Construction bags 'significant' contract from Assam Govt
Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 62.65% to Rs 81.09 croreNet Loss of MEP Infrastructure Developers reported to Rs 45.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.65% to Rs 81.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 217.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales81.09217.13 -63 OPM %-23.0239.83 -PBDT-35.0218.75 PL PBT-54.51-41.04 -33 NP-45.10-51.63 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU