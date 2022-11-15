MEP Infrastructure Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.65% to Rs 81.09 crore

Net Loss of MEP Infrastructure Developers reported to Rs 45.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.65% to Rs 81.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 217.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.81.09217.13-23.0239.83-35.0218.75-54.51-41.04-45.10-51.63

