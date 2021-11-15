Wholesale Price Index Spikes To 12.54% In October

The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) released Index numbers of wholesale price in India today. The annual rate of inflation is 12.54% (Provisional) for the month of October, 2021 (over October, 2020) as compared to 1.31% in October, 2020. The high rate of inflation in October 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products etc. as compared the corresponding month of the previous year. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of October, 2021 (as compared to September, 2021) was 2.28%.

Primary Articles index increased by (3.10%) to 159.7 (provisional) in October, 2021 from 154.9 (provisional) for the month of September, 2021. Fuel & Power index increased by (8.72%) to 124.7 (provisional) in October, 2021 from 114.7 (provisional) for the month of September, 2021. Manufactured Products index increased by (0.82%) to 134.9 (provisional) in October, 2021 from 133.8 (provisional) for the month of September, 2021. The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 159.8 in September, 2021 to 164.8 in October, 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 1.14% in September, 2021 to 3.06% in October, 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)