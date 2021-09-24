Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 522.61 points or 2.58% at 19707.82 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.46%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.11%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.77%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.75%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.17%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.88%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.61%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.18%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.54%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.69 or 0.31% at 60068.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31 points or 0.17% at 17853.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 139.71 points or 0.5% at 27969.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 78.2 points or 0.89% at 8700.8.

On BSE,1186 shares were trading in green, 2000 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)