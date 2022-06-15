Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 91.36 points or 0.54% at 16850.61 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.43%), and Coal India Ltd (down 1.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 4.08%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.29%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.6%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 56.26 or 0.11% at 52749.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.2 points or 0.14% at 15754.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 169.31 points or 0.68% at 25111.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.78 points or 0.67% at 7748.25.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1255 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

