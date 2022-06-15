Ipca Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 879.1, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.37% in last one year as compared to a 0.06% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 879.1, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 15777.75. The Sensex is at 52791.4, up 0.19%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 10.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12218.5, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71558 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 877.25, up 1.04% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is down 14.37% in last one year as compared to a 0.06% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 25.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

