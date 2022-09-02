Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 76.04 points or 0.4% at 18791.91 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.28%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.17%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.9%),Vedanta Ltd (down 0.76%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.42%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.75%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.67%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 183.43 or 0.31% at 58950.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.7 points or 0.21% at 17579.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.35 points or 0.45% at 28919.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.8 points or 0.08% at 8981.79.

On BSE,1893 shares were trading in green, 1451 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

