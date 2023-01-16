Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 212.3 points or 0.99% at 21259.07 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.6%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.41%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.07%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.97%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 0.61%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.46%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.4%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.72%), moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.62 or 0.21% at 60134.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.75 points or 0.3% at 17902.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.54 points or 0.05% at 28873.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.82 points or 0.2% at 8970.71.

On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1786 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

