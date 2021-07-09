Bharat Dynamics signs contract for supply of Akash Missiles to IAF

-
ALSO READ
Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems rolls out first batch of MRSAM for Indian Army and Air Force
Bharat Electronics secures order worth Rs 1000 cr from Ministry of Defence
Bharat Dynamics spurts on securing deal worth Rs 373 cr
Defence Ministry inks contract with Bharat Dynamics
TCS, Tata Steel, Bharat Dynamics to be watched
-
Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has signed a contract worth about Rs.499 crore with Ministry of Defence for manufacture and supply of Akash Missiles to the Indian Air Force.
The company has bagged new orders worth about Rs.2803 crore (including taxes) during the FY 2020-21 which includes Anti - Tank Guided Missiles order worth about Rs.1820 crore and Surface to Air Missiles order worth about Rs.793 crore.
With the present contract signed for supply of Akash to Indian Air Force, the order book position now stands at about Rs.8683 crore.
The company is also aiming to expand its footprints in the international market by offering Air to Air Missiles, Anti-Tank Guided missiles, underwater weapons and Counter Measure Systems in addition to Akash Missiles to friendly countries.
BDL is the prime production agency for projects under India's Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). Akash is one of the missiles under IGMDP being manufactured by BDL, both for Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The Missile has been successfully test fired on several occasions and is regarded as one of the best missiles in its category.
The company also manufactures Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Air to Air Missiles, Air to Surface Weapons, Launchers, Test Equipment, Underwater weapons and Counter Measure Systems.
CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) stated that BDL is supplying Akash Missiles to Indian Army and Indian Air Force. With the announcement from the Union Cabinet regarding clearance of Akash Weapon System for Export, the company is exploring to offer Akash for export to foreign countries. BDL has already received export leads from some countries expressing interest in procuring the Missile. The company has a well-established infrastructure and expertise to execute these orders and meet the customer delivery schedule.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 July 2021. Shares of Bharat Dynamics fell 0.03% to settle at Rs 372.70 yesterday.
Bharat Dynamics manufactures defense equipment. The company offers ammunitions, counter measures dispensing, infra-red interference indicators, and missile systems. It serves military and aerospace industries in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU