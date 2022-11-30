Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 300.51 points or 1.51% at 20169.45 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.34%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.49%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.66%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.45%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.04%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.03%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.52%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.44%).

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 47.73 or 0.08% at 62729.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.75 points or 0.13% at 18642.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.38 points or 0.41% at 29461.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.92 points or 0.41% at 9112.43.

On BSE,1871 shares were trading in green, 878 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)