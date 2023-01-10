Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 198.91 points or 0.95% at 21180.71 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.6%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.46%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.4%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.09%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.74%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.63%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.54%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.36%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 294.61 or 0.48% at 60452.7.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82.9 points or 0.46% at 18018.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.53 points or 0.07% at 28907.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.99 points or 0.17% at 9040.28.

On BSE,1419 shares were trading in green, 1445 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)