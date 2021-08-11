Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 16.67 points or 0.3% at 5605.8 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Vedanta Ltd (up 3.48%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.31%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.79%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.78%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Diamines & Chemicals Ltd (up 2.03%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.89%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.85%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (up 1.55%), and Tata Steel BSL Ltd (up 1.54%).

On the other hand, Aarti Surfactants Ltd (down 10.75%), Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 8.85%), and Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd (down 7.72%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 103.47 or 0.19% at 54451.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25 points or 0.15% at 16255.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 549.51 points or 2.11% at 25516.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 105.63 points or 1.31% at 7953.57.

On BSE,537 shares were trading in green, 2143 were trading in red and 73 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)