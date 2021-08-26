Wockhardt, Jemincare partner for novel respiratory antibiotic

-
ALSO READ
Wockhardt partners with Jemincare for development and commercialization of Nafithromycin
Wockhardt UK hosts HRH The Prince of Wales at its Wrexham manufacturing facility
Board of Wockhardt approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr via equity route
Board of Wockhardt approves change in company secretary
Symphony Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Wockhardt's subsidiary Wockhardt Bio AG has partnered with China's Jiangxi Jemincare Group Company (Jemincare) for supplying Wockhardt's novel patented antibiotic Nafithromycin in People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Nafithromycin is novel broad spectrum antibiotic belonging to the lactone/ketolide class for respiratory tract infections. Nafithromycin is active against entire range of bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia including macrolide resistance strains which is around 80% in China and several other Asian countries. Wockhardt has completed global clinical Phase I and II studies with Nafithromycin.
Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Jemincare will be responsible for exclusive development and commercialization of the Nafithromycin in the select markets. A joint steering committee is formed to oversee development and regulatory activities.
Wockhardt will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for regulatory-linked milestone payments. Further, Wockhardt would supply the product to Jemincare and will receive royalties on net sales. Wockhardt would transfer the manufacturing technology to Jemincare at mutually agreed time.
Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, founder chairman of Wockhardt Group said, Wockhardt has been at the forefront in the fight against anti-microbial resistance (AMR) which has been identified as one of the top threats by WHO. Our novel drug discovery program of around 20 years has yielded a rich pipeline of products which are at different stages of commercialization. This arrangement upholds our commitment in the fight against AMR.
Wockhardt will continue to develop Nafithromycin for other markets including India where Phase III clinical study is on-going.
We are happy to partner with a company of repute like Jemincare in China, which is also one of the biggest market. We are confident that Jemincare with its excellent standing in the China market will do full justice to the potential of the product., noted Dr. Murtaza Khorakiwala, managing director, Wockhardt.
Wockhardt is a research based global pharmaceutical and biotech company.
The company's net loss (from continuing operations) contracted to Rs 48.69 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with net loss of Rs 218.94 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from operations (from continuing operations) soared 57.08% to Rs 278.95 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The scrip was down 2.44% at Rs 425.95 on the BSE. It zoomed 6.47% to hit the day's high at Rs 436.60 in early trade today.
On the BSE, Wockhardt registered volume of 9.82 lakh shares on the BSE compared with two-week average daily volume of 0.59 lakh shares. The counter clocked volumes of 24,51,139 shares on the NSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU