JK Tyre & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cyient Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 January 2021.

Cyient Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 January 2021.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd soared 13.24% to Rs 130.9 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cyient Ltd surged 11.50% to Rs 565.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25833 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd spiked 11.23% to Rs 538.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6405 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 9.59% to Rs 4062. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24039 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Tyres Ltd spurt 6.70% to Rs 231.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)