Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 195.85 points or 1.89% at 10568.38 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 5.41%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.82%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.67%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.4%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.76%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.62%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.6%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.55%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.15%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 65.78 or 0.15% at 44589.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.3 points or 0.04% at 13114.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.13 points or 0.55% at 17107.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.75 points or 0.55% at 5762.26.

On BSE,1405 shares were trading in green, 664 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

