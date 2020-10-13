Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 78.53 points or 0.99% at 8001.5 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 4.95%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.73%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.28%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.54%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.46%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.91%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.81%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.6%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 72.32 or 0.18% at 40666.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.85 points or 0.23% at 11958.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 14.23 points or 0.1% at 14920.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.53 points or 0.03% at 4940.53.

On BSE,934 shares were trading in green, 777 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

