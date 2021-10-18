Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 772.96 points or 3.6% at 22265.91 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 11.34%), Vedanta Ltd (up 6.79%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 5.36%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.28%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 2.51%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.93%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.85%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.78%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.38%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 435.96 or 0.71% at 61741.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 143.65 points or 0.78% at 18482.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 309.29 points or 1.03% at 30202.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.16 points or 1.28% at 9412.56.

On BSE,1952 shares were trading in green, 750 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

