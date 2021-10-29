Tata Power Company Ltd Slides 4.1%, S&P BSE Power index Drops 1.81%

Tata Power Company Ltd has added 37.88% over last one month compared to 3.7% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 0.02% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Power Company Ltd lost 4.1% today to trade at Rs 209.1. The S&P BSE Power index is down 1.81% to quote at 3300.63. The index is up 3.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd decreased 3.78% and Adani Transmission Ltd lost 3.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 92.69 % over last one year compared to the 49.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Power Company Ltd has added 37.88% over last one month compared to 3.7% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 0.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 120.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 269.7 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 51.65 on 29 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)