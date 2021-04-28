State Bank of India spurts 2.85%

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 363.1, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 58.48% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 363.1, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. State Bank of India has added around 0.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32735.35, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 340.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 462.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

