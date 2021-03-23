Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 90.58 points or 0.65% at 13868.66 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.23%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.87%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.06%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.95%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.89%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.54%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 2.15%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.37%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.07%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 224.98 or 0.45% at 49996.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63 points or 0.43% at 14799.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.52 points or 0.71% at 20765.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.88 points or 0.77% at 6886.79.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1251 were trading in red and 197 were unchanged.

