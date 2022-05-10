Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 886.46 points or 4.37% at 19383.91 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 6.03%), Coal India Ltd (down 5.27%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.81%),NMDC Ltd (down 3.88%),Vedanta Ltd (down 3.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.79%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.7%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.41%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.97%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.2%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 173.64 or 0.32% at 54644.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.45 points or 0.13% at 16323.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 249.55 points or 0.94% at 26391.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 96.49 points or 1.2% at 7951.4.

On BSE,1326 shares were trading in green, 1925 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

