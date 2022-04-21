Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 21.59 points or 0.09% at 22782.6 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.55%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.93%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.85%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.54%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.35%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 3.62%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.82%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.95%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 830.75 or 1.46% at 57868.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 239.9 points or 1.4% at 17376.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 388.63 points or 1.34% at 29361.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 91.42 points or 1.06% at 8712.76.

On BSE,2262 shares were trading in green, 1070 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

