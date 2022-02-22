Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 588.25 points or 2.97% at 19200.38 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.87%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.24%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.13%),Vedanta Ltd (down 3.24%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 2.45%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.71%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.32%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.14%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.87%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 844.63 or 1.46% at 56838.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 270.85 points or 1.57% at 16935.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 637.42 points or 2.35% at 26499.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 147.79 points or 1.78% at 8142.53.

On BSE,439 shares were trading in green, 2859 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

