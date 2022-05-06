Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 810.78 points or 3.8% at 20532 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 11.05%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.68%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 4.6%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.29%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 2.99%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.59%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.42%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.82%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.43%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 946.07 or 1.7% at 54756.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 292.3 points or 1.75% at 16390.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 649.02 points or 2.35% at 27024.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 180.33 points or 2.16% at 8179.98.

On BSE,576 shares were trading in green, 2693 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

