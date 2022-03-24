Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 235.32 points or 1.04% at 22822.7 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.85%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.83%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.36%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.29%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.93%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.92%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.64%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.58%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.1%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 61.95 or 0.11% at 57622.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.85 points or 0.21% at 17208.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.05 points or 0.48% at 27982.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.76 points or 0.57% at 8427.34.

On BSE,1639 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

