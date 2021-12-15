Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 74.51 points or 0.38% at 19883.4 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.35%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.33%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.96%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.69%),Coal India Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.37%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.36%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 0.21%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.15%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 323.92 or 0.56% at 57793.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90.05 points or 0.52% at 17234.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 3.87 points or 0.01% at 29349.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.08 points or 0.15% at 8920.64.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1196 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

