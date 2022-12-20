Intellect wins order from Ethiopian bank for its IDC banking platform

Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena, announced that a new Ethiopian bank has chosen its product Intellect Digital Core (IDC) to power its banking.

IDC has been recognized as the number 1 platform in Retail banking as per IBS Intelligence in 2022.

iGCB which serves more than 21 banks in Africa has partnered to offer their Intellect Digital Core solution that is Microservices based, fully Composable and Cloud-Native solution for the upcoming Bank. Intellect Digital Core, the comprehensive core banking platform would implement core products like Savings and Deposits, Loans, Payments, Trade Finance, Treasury, Branch & Agent Banking, as well as Digital Channels and Wallet for the bank.

