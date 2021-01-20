Metropolis announces healthy Q3 business update

-
-
Metropolis Healthcare said it has achieved about 23% year-on-year growth in revenue in Q3 December 2020.
The diagnostics company said it achieved positive growth on year-on-year basis in Q3 December 2020 for Non-Covid business in comparison to 85% in Q2 September 2020 and 50% in Q1 June 2020.
The number of patient visits grew by nearly 13% to 2.73 million in Q3 December 2020 from 2.42 million in Q3 December 2019. The number of tests in Q3 December 2020 stood at 5.12 million from 4.78 million in Q3 December 2019.
Metropolis Healthcare said that on-account of continuous efforts towards cost optimization and strong revenue uptick, EBITDA margins in Q3 December 2020 has enhanced in comparison to Q3 December 2019 EBITDA margin of 28.2%.
Metropolis Healthcare said cash and cash equivalents were over Rs 365 crore at the end of 31 December 2020.
Shares of Metropolis Healthcare were trading 0.04% lower at Rs 2,222.10 on BSE.
Metropolis Healthcare is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence across 19 states in India. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities.
