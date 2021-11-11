Affle (India) climbs after Q2 FY22 PAT grows 77% to Rs 48 cr

Affle (India) soared 5.76% to Rs 1,147.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 77.2% to Rs 47.82 crore on a 103.6% surge in net sales to Rs 274.70 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, EBITDA grew 51.1% to Rs 52.10 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 34.50 crore in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 19% in Q2 FY22 as against 25.5% in Q2 FY21. Profit margin was at 16.4% in Q2 FY22 as compared to 19.7% in Q2 FY21. The growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and Non-CPCU business, across both India & International markets.

The CPCU business continued the growth momentum delivering 4.9 crore of converted users in Q2 FY2022, an increase of 73.3% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and taking the total converted users delivered in H1 FY2022 to 8 crore. The top industry verticals for the company continued to be high growth, helping it register a robust performance in this quarter.

Commenting on the Q2 results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the chairman, the managing director (MD) and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Affle (India), said, "We continue to witness a strong market opportunity with advertisers consistently accelerating their digital spends, resulting in a persistent, broad-based growth across our top industry verticals coming from both India and International markets."

"This was another strong quarter with momentous growth anchored on our unique CPCU business model and our position in the ecosystem as the preferred mobile marketing company across global emerging markets and beyond. During the quarter, we further enhanced our platforms, product propositions as well as tech IP portfolio, penetrating deeper across both new and existing markets. We are a differentiated business fundamentally inspired to deliver innovation-led profitable growth backed by sustained investments in augmenting our strategic defensibility globally, prudent balance sheet and robust cashflows. We are optimistic of the industry macro-trends and look forward to driving a sustainable business impact for all our stakeholders."

Affle (India) is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising.

