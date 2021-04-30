Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Spikes 3.01%

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has added 9.69% over last one month compared to 10.11% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd rose 3.01% today to trade at Rs 2458.2. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.55% to quote at 23484.53. The index is up 10.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd increased 2.23% and Vimta Labs Ltd added 2.13% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 53.17 % over last one year compared to the 46.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has added 9.69% over last one month compared to 10.11% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1361 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12407 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2605 on 12 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1150 on 14 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)