Foods & Inns standalone net profit rises 315.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 108.58 crore

Net profit of rose 315.97% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 108.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2998.30% to Rs 109.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 337.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 333.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

