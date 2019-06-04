Foods & Inns standalone net profit rises 315.97% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 108.58 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns rose 315.97% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 108.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2998.30% to Rs 109.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 337.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 333.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales108.58104.08 4 337.38333.71 1 OPM %2.335.94 -7.017.76 - PBDT3.004.79 -37 13.1215.19 -14 PBT-0.102.58 PL 1.614.74 -66 NP4.951.19 316 109.373.53 2998
