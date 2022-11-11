Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 84.07 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 7.26% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 84.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales84.0775.97 11 OPM %7.348.10 -PBDT6.956.92 0 PBT5.855.71 2 NP4.734.41 7

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:09 IST

