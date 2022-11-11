Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mindteck (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 77.25% in the September 2022 quarter
Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 35.30% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 84.07 croreNet profit of Mindteck (India) rose 7.26% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 84.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales84.0775.97 11 OPM %7.348.10 -PBDT6.956.92 0 PBT5.855.71 2 NP4.734.41 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU