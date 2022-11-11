Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 84.07 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 7.26% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 84.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.84.0775.977.348.106.956.925.855.714.734.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)