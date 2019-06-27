Mindtree Ltd extends losses

is quoting at Rs 923.45, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.1% in last one year as compared to a 12.44% rally in and a 15.44% spurt in the IT index.

dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 923.45, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 11906.4. The Sensex is at 39797.67, up 0.52%. has lost around 5.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16101.7, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 921.5, up 1.72% on the day. Mindtree Ltd tumbled 3.1% in last one year as compared to a 12.44% rally in NIFTY and a 15.44% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 20.42 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)