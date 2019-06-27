Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 1.16%

is quoting at Rs 169.5, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.42% in last one year as compared to a 12.42% gain in and a 24.6% gain in the Energy index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.5, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 11904.1. The Sensex is at 39793.74, up 0.51%. has dropped around 3.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16191.9, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.35, up 0.86% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 10.42% in last one year as compared to a 12.42% gain in NIFTY and a 24.6% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 7.88 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)