Mindtree Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 3877.05, up 3.73% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.09% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.16% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mindtree Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3877.05, up 3.73% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 17291.65. The Sensex is at 57607.66, down 0.52%. Mindtree Ltd has slipped around 5.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32611.6, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3870.05, up 3.41% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 92.09% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.16% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)