Mindtree Ltd soars 1.27%, gains for fifth straight session

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4168.9, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 227.05% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% jump in NIFTY and a 80.34% jump in the Nifty IT.

Mindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4168.9, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17584.15. The Sensex is at 59003.98, up 0.48%. Mindtree Ltd has gained around 38.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36075.2, down 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4175, up 1.3% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 227.05% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% jump in NIFTY and a 80.34% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 54.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

