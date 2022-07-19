Aro Granite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kranti Industries Ltd, Manorama Industries Ltd, MT Educare Ltd and PTC Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 July 2022.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd spiked 16.02% to Rs 51.05 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 66030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2665 shares in the past one month.

Kranti Industries Ltd surged 13.78% to Rs 78.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13939 shares in the past one month.

Manorama Industries Ltd soared 10.99% to Rs 1234.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1886 shares in the past one month.

MT Educare Ltd advanced 10.55% to Rs 9.64. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39887 shares in the past one month.

PTC Industries Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 4183.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 530 shares in the past one month.

