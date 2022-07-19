Aro Granite Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit rises 7.62% in the December 2021 quarter
Indices tumble in early trade on weak global cues
Shares witness steep losses; Nifty below 17,000 level
MT Educare reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.94 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Hindustan Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Kranti Industries Ltd, Manorama Industries Ltd, MT Educare Ltd and PTC Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 July 2022.
Kranti Industries Ltd, Manorama Industries Ltd, MT Educare Ltd and PTC Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 July 2022.
Aro Granite Industries Ltd spiked 16.02% to Rs 51.05 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 66030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2665 shares in the past one month.
Kranti Industries Ltd surged 13.78% to Rs 78.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13939 shares in the past one month.
Manorama Industries Ltd soared 10.99% to Rs 1234.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1886 shares in the past one month.
MT Educare Ltd advanced 10.55% to Rs 9.64. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39887 shares in the past one month.
PTC Industries Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 4183.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 530 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU