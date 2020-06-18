Ministry of Coal Launches Process For Auction Of 41 Coal Mines In Association With FICCI

The Ministry of Coal in association with FICCI is launching the process for auction of 41 coal mines under the provisions of CM (SP) Act and MMDR Act. This auction process marks the beginning of opening of Indian coal sector for commercial mining. It will enable the country achieve self-sufficiency in meeting its energy needs and boost industrial development. The commencement of this auction process of coal mines for sale of coal is part of the series of announcements made by the Government of India under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This landmark step is expected to boost private participation which will increase production, induce competition, enhance productivity by facilitating use of latest equipment, technology and services through higher investments, pave way for sustainable mining and creation of avenues for more employment generation in the backward regions of the country.

