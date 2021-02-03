Ministry of Commerce & Industry States Budget Will Enhance India's Growth In Manufacturing, Trade And Other Sectors

Ministry of Commerce & Industry Anup Wadhawan has stated that the Budget 2021-22 will enhance India's growth in manufacturing, trade and other sectors. The budget extensively and comprehensively envisages several initiatives and areas of focus, aimed at enhancing India's overall competitiveness and manufacturing capacities, which would enable growth, diversification and technological enhancement of India's exports. These cover both ease of doing business in the area of approvals and procedures, and the physical environment for investment, targeting a plug and play eco-system for investors.

Briefing the media on the Budget 2021-22 initiatives, he said that one primary area of focus is the creation of a robust infrastructure, logistics and utilities environment for the manufacturing sector. Some of these measures include a scheme for Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA), which will create world class infrastructure with plug and play facilities to enable the creation of global champions in the sector, benefitting from economies of scale and agglomeration. Seven Textile Parks will be established over 3 years.

Wadhawan said that for the promotion of exports from the agriculture sector, the "Operation Green" scheme of Ministry of Food Processing Industry, which is presently limited to onion, potatoes and tomatoes, has been increased to 22 perishable items. This would promote creation of infrastructure and value addition for horticulture products. Also, the Budget allocation for the schemes such as Agriculture Export Policy (AEP) and Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) has been enhanced, which will help in the implementation of AEP in States and boost agriculture exports.

