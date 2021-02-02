India's Merchandise Exports Up 5.37% In January

-
India's merchandise exports in January 2021 were USD 27.24 billion as compared to USD 25.85 billion in January 2020, an increase of 5.37%. Exports during April-January 2020-21 were USD 228.04 billion, as compared to USD 264.13 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 13.66%.
India's merchandise imports in January 2021were USD 41.99 billion, as compared to USD 41.15 billion in January 2020, an increase of 2.05%. Merchandise imports during April-January 2020-21 were USD 300.26 billion, as compared to USD 405.33 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 25.92%.
India is thus a net importer in January 2021, with a trade deficit of USD 14.75 billion, as compared to trade deficit of USD 15.30 billion in January 2020, declined by 3.57%.
In January 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 25.24 billion, registering a positive growth of 11.37% over January 2020. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2021 was USD 22.40 billion as compared to USD 19.79 billion in January 2020, registering a positivegrowth of 13.21%. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-January 2020-21 was USD 188.73 billion, as compared to USD 197.94 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, exhibiting a decrease of 4.65%.
In January 2021, Oil imports were USD 9.40 billion, as compared to USD 13.01 billion in January 2020, a decline by 27.72%. Oil imports in April-January 2020-21 were USD 63.09 billion, as compared to USD 109.72 billion in April-January 2019-20, showing a decline of 42.48%.
Non-oil imports in January 2021 were estimated at USD 32.59 billion, as compared to USD 28.14 billion in January 2020, showing an increase of 15.81%. Non-oil imports in April-January 2020-21 were USD 237.17 billion, as compared to USD 295.61 billion in April-January 2019-20, registering a decline of 19.77%.
Non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver &Precious metals) imports were USD 26.35 billion in January 2021, recording a positive growth of 5.94%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 24.87 billion in January 2020. Non-oil and non-GJ imports were USD 201.69 billion in April-January 2020-21, recording a negative growth of 19.27%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 249.83 billion in April-January 2019-20.
