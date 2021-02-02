India COVID-19 Recovery Rate At 97.05%

-
India's Daily New Cases continue to follow a consistent downward slope. After reaching a high of 95,735 on 10th September 2020, they have dropped to 8,635 today, lowest in 8 months. India's average daily new cases also show a clear downward slip in the last 5 weeks. While it was 18,934 in the 30 Dec 2020 - 5 Jan 2021 period, the average daily new cases have reduced to 12,772 in the 27 Jan - 2 Feb 2021 timeline. In another significant development, the country has reported less than 100 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in eight and half months. 100 deaths were recorded last on 15th May, 2020.
The country's active caseload has also shrunk further to 1.63 lakh (1,63,353) today. The present active caseload now consists of just 1.52% of India's Total Positive Cases. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04cr (1,04,48,406) today. The Recovery Rate is 97.05%. As on 2nd February, 2021, till 8 AM, total of 39.50 lakh (39,50,156) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.
