PHD Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Appreciates Counter Cyclical Fiscal Policy Adopted By Government

Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has congratulated the Finance Minister for presenting a historic budget and considering the aspirations of all sections of the society for the improvement of standards of living and ease of doing business in industry across the segments.

The focus of budget on six pillars, including Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and Research & Development, and Minimum Government, and Maximum Governance is highly encouraging and would go a long way to build a New India. The chamber has appreciated the counter cyclical fiscal policy adopted by the Government to rejuvenate the economic growth and development in the country with increased fiscal deficit for the year 2021-22 at 6.8%.

