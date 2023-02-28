Board of Indiabulls Real Estate approves appointment of directors

-
-
At meeting held on 27 February 2023The Board of Indiabulls Real Estate at its meeting held on 27 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Sachin Chittaranjan Shah (DIN: 00387166), Shyamm Mariwala (DIN: 00350235), Javed Faizullah Tapia (DIN: 00056420) and Tarana Suresh Lalwani (DIN: 01940572) as Additional Directors on Board of the company with effect from 27 February 2023.
