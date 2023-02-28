Board of Indiabulls Real Estate approves appointment of directors

At meeting held on 27 February 2023

The Board of Indiabulls Real Estate at its meeting held on 27 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Sachin Chittaranjan Shah (DIN: 00387166), Shyamm Mariwala (DIN: 00350235), Javed Faizullah Tapia (DIN: 00056420) and Tarana Suresh Lalwani (DIN: 01940572) as Additional Directors on Board of the company with effect from 27 February 2023.

