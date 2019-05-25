Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 54.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 158.80 croreNet profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 54.67% to Rs 15.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 158.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.73% to Rs 60.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 624.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 585.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales158.80144.45 10 624.55585.51 7 OPM %20.5420.51 -21.1822.11 - PBDT32.0927.75 16 128.37123.76 4 PBT23.3014.82 57 92.8489.43 4 NP15.399.95 55 60.1457.98 4
