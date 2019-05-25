Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 54.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 158.80 crore

Net profit of rose 54.67% to Rs 15.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 158.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.73% to Rs 60.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 624.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 585.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

158.80144.45624.55585.5120.5420.5121.1822.1132.0927.75128.37123.7623.3014.8292.8489.4315.399.9560.1457.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)