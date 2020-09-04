Future Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 479.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.76% to Rs 4492.36 croreNet loss of Future Retail reported to Rs 479.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 199.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.76% to Rs 4492.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5462.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 98.41% to Rs 11.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 727.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4492.365462.17 -18 20331.7220332.58 0 OPM %-0.035.25 -10.095.10 - PBDT-192.56232.07 PL 1112.80831.22 34 PBT-474.89199.32 PL 14.08727.20 -98 NP-479.18199.55 PL 11.57727.03 -98
