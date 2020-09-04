Ram Ratna Wires reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.61 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.50% to Rs 182.49 croreNet loss of Ram Ratna Wires reported to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.50% to Rs 182.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 392.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales182.49392.48 -54 OPM %1.673.75 -PBDT-2.578.10 PL PBT-6.983.63 PL NP-4.612.07 PL
