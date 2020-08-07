JUST IN
MMP Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.73% to Rs 63.11 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries declined 34.69% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.73% to Rs 63.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.87% to Rs 18.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 241.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 260.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales63.1178.62 -20 241.82260.65 -7 OPM %8.299.73 -11.1311.19 - PBDT5.337.50 -29 27.5332.41 -15 PBT4.237.06 -40 24.4330.47 -20 NP3.525.39 -35 18.5722.61 -18

