ISGEC wins order for semi-dry FGD system from Hindalco
Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.24% to Rs 165.66 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies declined 60.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 165.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 160.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales165.66160.46 3 OPM %1.101.85 -PBDT1.983.10 -36 PBT0.681.70 -60 NP0.681.70 -60

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 17:17 IST

