Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Modern Dairies declined 60.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 165.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 160.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.165.66160.461.101.851.983.100.681.700.681.70

