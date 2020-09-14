Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.24% to Rs 165.66 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies declined 60.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 165.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 160.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales165.66160.46 3 OPM %1.101.85 -PBDT1.983.10 -36 PBT0.681.70 -60 NP0.681.70 -60
